Aggies coach: Trump should invite Gamecocks to White House

Vanderbilt head coach Stephanie White answers questions during the Southeastern Conference women's NCAA college basketball media day Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. White has visited the White House as a national champ with Purdue and as WNBA champ with the Indiana Fever, and she isn't happy that the South Carolina Gamecocks still are waiting for an invitation as the reigning national women's champs. White says every other champion being invited is a "slap in the face.'' Mark Humphrey AP Photo