Punch aimed at Lyon player by fan holding child at Everton

Everton faces punishment from UEFA after a fan holding a child appeared to aim a punch at a Lyon player during a second-half melee at a Europa League game at Goodison Park.
Everton captain Ashley Williams' push on goalkeeper Anthony Lopes ignited a heated confrontation between several Everton and Lyon players which continued off the pitch and in front of the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End on Thursday.
While players continued to jostle in front of the fans, one Everton supporter, who was holding a child, appeared to push Lopes' head and seemed to aim a punch in the direction of the goalkeeper and defender Mouctar Diakhaby. The Lyon players noticed that and shouted in his direction before the situation cooled down.
UEFA typically opens disciplinary cases for fan disorder inside stadiums, and already punished Everton this season. The club was fined 10,000 euros ($11,800) after an incident in the home leg of the playoff round against Hajduk Split in August.
Referee Bas Nijhuis produced a yellow card for Williams and Lyon striker Bertrand Traore. The Everton defender was perhaps fortunate to escape further punishment having raised his hand in Lucas Tousart's face.
"It's what happens. It's football," Williams told BT Sport television. "It's high emotions. We want to win the game, they want to win the game and stuff happens."
Williams went on to head in an equalizer for Everton soon after but Traore's goal gave Lyon a 2-1 win.
