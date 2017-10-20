AP source: Tigers in talks to hire Gardenhire as manager

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 file photo, former Minnesota Twins manager and present an Arizona Diamondbacks coach Ron Gardenhire visits with the media in the visitor's dugout prior to a baseball game between the two teams in Minneapolis. A person with knowledge of the discussions says the Detroit Tigers are in talks to hire Ron Gardenhire as manager. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 because no announcement had been made. Jim Mone, File AP Photo