FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Brandon McCarthy
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Brandon McCarthy 38) in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday,, in Denver. Shortstop Corey Seager and right-hander Brandon McCarthy were added to the active roster for the World Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who dropped outfielder Curtis Granderson and backup catcher Kyle Farmer.
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Brandon McCarthy 38) in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday,, in Denver. Shortstop Corey Seager and right-hander Brandon McCarthy were added to the active roster for the World Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who dropped outfielder Curtis Granderson and backup catcher Kyle Farmer.

Sports

Dodgers add Seager, McCarthy, drop Granderson, Farmer

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 2:45 PM

LOS ANGELES

Shortstop Corey Seager and right-hander Brandon McCarthy were added to the active roster for the World Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who dropped outfielder Curtis Granderson and backup catcher Kyle Farmer.

Seager injured his back while sliding in Game 3 of the NL Division Series, causing him to miss the Championship Series. McCarthy has appeared in just three games, totaling six innings, since July 20 because of a right knee injury and a blister on his pitching hand. His last game was Oct. 1.

Granderson was 1 for 15 with eight strikeouts during the playoffs. Farmer was a third catcher behind Yasmani Grandal and Austin Barnes.

Houston did not make any changes from its AL Championship Series roster.

Rosters were due to Major League Baseball about seven hours before Tuesday night's opener.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Unpacking Julius Peppers's jersey and gloves in Hall of Fame after 150 career sacks

    Today, the Pro Football Hall of Fame received a noteworthy artifact from Carolina Panther Julius Peppers. During week 6 of the NFL season, Peppers sacked Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles for his 150th sack of his career. Peppers became the first player in NFL history to record 150 sacks and 10 interceptions in his career.

Unpacking Julius Peppers's jersey and gloves in Hall of Fame after 150 career sacks

Unpacking Julius Peppers's jersey and gloves in Hall of Fame after 150 career sacks 0:49

Unpacking Julius Peppers's jersey and gloves in Hall of Fame after 150 career sacks
Cam Newton had his moments on Sunday, says Panthers coach Ron Rivera 0:25

Cam Newton had his moments on Sunday, says Panthers coach Ron Rivera
Panthers Curtis Samuel: I have to make that play 0:29

Panthers Curtis Samuel: I have to make that play

View More Video