Kessel's OT winner leads Penguins past McDavid, Oilers 2-1

Unpacking Julius Peppers's jersey and gloves in Hall of Fame after 150 career sacks

Today, the Pro Football Hall of Fame received a noteworthy artifact from Carolina Panther Julius Peppers. During week 6 of the NFL season, Peppers sacked Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles for his 150th sack of his career. Peppers became the first player in NFL history to record 150 sacks and 10 interceptions in his career.