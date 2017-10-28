Sports

Houston police warn of fake tickets for World Series games

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 11:38 AM

HOUSTON

Houston police say as many as 30 fans were scammed by fake tickets for Game 3 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Police are warning fans to only buy tickets from the venue or trusted vendors for Game 4 of the Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, and Game 5 set for Sunday night.

Investigators didn't immediately provide additional information on the fake tickets to Friday night's game in which the Astros beat the Dodgers 5-3 to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

Anyone who bought World Series tickets that turn out to be fraudulent should report the crime to Houston police. An online report can be filed at Houstonpolice.org .

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the new Dale Earnhardt Jr.

    Mountain Dew's take on NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s replacement: Meet Dewey Ryder. He’s the new Dale Jr., according to this humorous ad. The new model. The upgrade, if you will. Subscribe for more videos from MTN DEW: http://bit.ly/1gwkpVg

Meet the new Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Meet the new Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2:42

Meet the new Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Providence Day honors senior football players 0:37

Providence Day honors senior football players
Cox Mill High dynamic duo 3:35

Cox Mill High dynamic duo

View More Video