Phillies hire Gabe Kapler to be their manager

FILE - In this March 24, 2011, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Gabe Kapler stands in the dugout before the Dodgers' spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Glendale, Ariz. Kapler will be hired to manage the Philadelphia Phillies, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an official announcement hasn't been made. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo