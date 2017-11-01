Skater Nathan Chen is rare US quad king

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Nathan Chen competes during the free skate at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic in Salt Lake City. When Chen was 3 years old, he went to the rink with his siblings; Chen is the youngest of five. When the public session concluded, he refused to leave the ice. It wasn't until the Zamboni was about to clean the rink that Chen's mom carried him out _ kicking and screaming, she says. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo