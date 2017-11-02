Sports

World Series champion Houston Astros arrive back home

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 8:30 PM

HOUSTON

Houston began welcoming the World Series champion Astros as heroes immediately after their charter flight landed at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Water cannons on airport firetrucks sprayed a victory arch of water over the team plane after it landed about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Fans and media were kept at a distance from the jet as it taxied to a cargo tarmac, where the Astros boarded buses headed to Minute Maid Park.

The celebration continues Friday with a 2 p.m. victory parade through downtown Houston that will end with a rally on the City Hall steps, where Mayor Sylvester Turner will pay tribute to the team.

All classes in the Houston school district school have been canceled for the day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up?

    Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up?

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up? 2:04

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up?
Little Big Man: Metrolina Christian’s Ishod Finger 2:02

Little Big Man: Metrolina Christian’s Ishod Finger
Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly looking forward to Panthers receivers being productive 0:44

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly looking forward to Panthers receivers being productive

View More Video