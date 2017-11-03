IOC President Thomas Bach addresses delegates during the general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees
IOC President Thomas Bach addresses delegates during the general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees ANOC) in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.
IOC President Thomas Bach addresses delegates during the general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees ANOC) in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

Sports

Olympic bodies improve protection for athletes from abuse

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 10:28 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Trying to protect athletes from abuse and harassment, the International Olympic Committee has published a 106-page document to help sports bodies improve their rules and processes.

Athletes, including Olympic champion gymnasts, have talked about their experiences in the #MeToo campaign since allegations of sexual abuse were made against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

IOC President Thomas Bach says "we praise the athletes' courage to speak out on incidents of harassment and abuse, and we support them in their action."

The so-called "toolkit" document was promised last year when the IOC created a new incident reporting process for athletes at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. A welfare officer worked at the athletes village in Rio, and the same system will be in place at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • EPIX documentary "Danica": Danica Patrick is serious about winning.

    DANICA is produced by EPIX in conjunction with Brainstormin Productions. The film is edited by Tim Mullen and written by Aaron Cohen. Jackie Decker, Jill Burkhart and Valerie Bishop Pearson are producers; Carmen Belmont serves as line producer and Dom Savio is the director of photography. DANICA is executive produced by Hannah Storm, Ross Bernard and Jocelyn Diaz.

EPIX documentary "Danica": Danica Patrick is serious about winning.

EPIX documentary 0:38

EPIX documentary "Danica": Danica Patrick is serious about winning.

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up? 2:04

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up?
Panthers' Ron Rivera believes in Devin Funchess 1:15

Panthers' Ron Rivera believes in Devin Funchess

View More Video