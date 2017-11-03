Sports

Kevin Reese promoted by Yankees, heads player development

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 2:53 PM

NEW YORK

Kevin Reese has been promoted by the New York Yankees to senior director of player development, replacing Gary Denbo, who left last month to join the Miami Marlins.

The 39-year-old Reese played 12 games for the Yankees in 2005-06. He was a professional scout from 2008-14, then spent the last three seasons as director of pro scouting.

Denbo was with the Yankees for 23 years over three stretches and was vice president of player development for the last three seasons. He was hired by the Marlins as vice president of scouting and player development under former Yankees captain Derek Jeter, who heads baseball and business operations for Miami's new ownership group.

Also Friday, the Yankees activated right-hander Luis Cessa from the 60-day disabled list. Cessa did not pitch after Aug. 14 because of a ribcage injury.

