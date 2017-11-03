Patrick Chan drops Grand Prix event to focus on training

EPIX documentary "Danica": Danica Patrick is serious about winning.

DANICA is produced by EPIX in conjunction with Brainstormin Productions. The film is edited by Tim Mullen and written by Aaron Cohen. Jackie Decker, Jill Burkhart and Valerie Bishop Pearson are producers; Carmen Belmont serves as line producer and Dom Savio is the director of photography. DANICA is executive produced by Hannah Storm, Ross Bernard and Jocelyn Diaz.