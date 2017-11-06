FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista walks to the dugout after striking out to end the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, in Detroit. Bautista's $17.5 million option has been declined by the Blue Jays, who will pay a $500,000 buyout. Bautista became a free agent Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, after the team turned down its half of the mutual option on the 36-year-old right fielder.
FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista walks to the dugout after striking out to end the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, in Detroit. Bautista's $17.5 million option has been declined by the Blue Jays, who will pay a $500,000 buyout. Bautista became a free agent Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, after the team turned down its half of the mutual option on the 36-year-old right fielder. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista walks to the dugout after striking out to end the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, in Detroit. Bautista's $17.5 million option has been declined by the Blue Jays, who will pay a $500,000 buyout. Bautista became a free agent Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, after the team turned down its half of the mutual option on the 36-year-old right fielder. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo

Sports

Bautista's $17.5M option declined by Blue Jays

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 12:34 PM

TORONTO

Jose Bautista's $17.5 million option has been declined by the Toronto Blue Jays, who will pay a $500,000 buyout.

Bautista became a free agent Sunday after the team turned down its half of the mutual option on the 36-year-old right fielder.

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins had said on Oct. 3, two days after the Blue Jays' season ended, that the team intended to decline the option.

A three-time All-Star who spent 10 years with the Blue Jays, Bautista hit .203 this year with 23 homers, 65 RBIs and a franchise-record 170 strikeouts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess talks about big win over division rival Atlanta Falcons

    Carolina Panthers receiver Devin Funchess talks about big win over division rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess talks about big win over division rival Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess talks about big win over division rival Atlanta Falcons 0:48

Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess talks about big win over division rival Atlanta Falcons
Panthers Cam Newton: Christian McCaffrey is dynamic and blessed 0:46

Panthers Cam Newton: Christian McCaffrey is dynamic and blessed
Panthers Cam Newton: Bad things happen when we are emotionless 1:17

Panthers Cam Newton: Bad things happen when we are emotionless

View More Video