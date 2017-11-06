Bautista's $17.5M option declined by Blue Jays

FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista walks to the dugout after striking out to end the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, in Detroit. Bautista's $17.5 million option has been declined by the Blue Jays, who will pay a $500,000 buyout. Bautista became a free agent Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, after the team turned down its half of the mutual option on the 36-year-old right fielder. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo