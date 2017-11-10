Paralympic decision on Russia by end of the year

Sports

The president of the International Paralympic Committee says a decision on whether Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in Pyeongchang will be made by the end of the year.

Speaking during a visit to Paris, Andrew Parsons says the IPC task force will meet in December following a meeting of the World Anti-Doping Agency's foundation board.

Parsons says he "can't speculate at this time what the outcome would be."

Russia's Paralympic team was barred from last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics as punishment for a state-backed doping program.

Parsons was elected president of the IPC in September, replacing Philip Craven, who led the IPC for 16 years. He is in Paris for a two-day visit to meet with leaders of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

