American curling siblings Matt, Becca Hamilton make Olympics

FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, United States' Becca Hamilton releases the stone during a match against Switzerland in the Women's World Curling Championship in Beijing. Hamilton earned an Olympic berth as a member of the American women's curling team. "A lot of the times, I was sitting there watching Matt's game, biting my nails," she said on Sunday, Nov. 19, a day after the siblings each claimed a spot in the 2018 Winter Games. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo