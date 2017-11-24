Sports

IOC disqualifies 2-time Sochi Olympic bobsled champion

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 09:21 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The IOC has disqualified two-time Sochi Olympic bobsled champion Alexander Zubkov and three other Russians for their part in a state-backed doping program.

The International Olympic Committee says Zubkov, who is now the Russian bobsled federation president, has been banned for life from any Olympics.

Among the other athletes disqualified and banned is speedskater Olga Fatkulina, who won silver in the 500 meters.

Russia originally topped the medals table in Sochi, but the latest bans drop it to nine gold medals, fewer than Norway and Canada.

In terms of total medals, Russia now has 24, below the United States, Norway and Canada.

