Sports

2 Russian athletes disqualified from Olympics for doping

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:43 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

MOSCOW

The Russian track and field federation says two more of its athletes have been disqualified from the Olympics for doping.

The federation says relay medalist Yulia Gushchina and long jumper Anna Nazarova were caught when their samples from the 2012 Olympics were retested.

Gushchina had already been stripped of one gold and two silver relay medals from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics because various teammates were banned for doping offenses.

Nazarova finished fifth in the long jump.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More than 100 athletes have been disqualified from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics since the International Olympic Committee launched a wave of retests last year.

Track and field has been the sport worst affected, and Russia has been the country with the most doping cases.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coach Rivera gives an update on Cam's thumb soreness

    Carolina Panthers head coach discusses how slight injury happened and talks about the offense working despite of it.

Coach Rivera gives an update on Cam's thumb soreness

Coach Rivera gives an update on Cam's thumb soreness 1:34

Coach Rivera gives an update on Cam's thumb soreness
Panthers coach Rivera gets the team ready to play New Orleans 0:57

Panthers coach Rivera gets the team ready to play New Orleans

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera praises the intellect of Devin Funchess 1:16

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera praises the intellect of Devin Funchess

View More Video