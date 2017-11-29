Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks during a Tokyo 2020 Paralympics countdown event in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks during a Tokyo 2020 Paralympics countdown event in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks during a Tokyo 2020 Paralympics countdown event in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo

Sports

Tokyo marks 1,000 days to go until 2020 Paralympics

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:51 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 22 MINUTES AGO

TOKYO

Tokyo marked 1,000 days to go until the 2020 Paralympics on Wednesday with a ceremony at the world's tallest tower.

The 634-meter (2,080-feet) Tokyo Sky Tree was lit up in red, blue and green — the three colors of the Paralympic symbol.

"We all have high expectations for the Tokyo Games, and we are 100 percent sure that you can deliver a fantastic games in 2020," International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons said in a video message.

Tokyo organizers have been working to ensure accessibility for everyone. In March, the organizing committee published its "Accessibility Guidelines," a summary of recommendations aiming to ensure that all venues, facilities, infrastructure and services provided for the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo are accessible and inclusive for all.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Railway operators are also upgrading facilities with the aim of making Tokyo a city with one of the most accessible public transport networks in the world.

Toyota Motor Corporation recently launched a new taxi designed to provide easy access and comfort to people with a diverse range of needs.

"We are changing the organization now to delivery mode," Parsons said. "So it is fundamental that we keep the focus. The IPC is right behind you as is the entire Paralympic Movement and we will support you every step of the journey."

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

    The Miami Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the ACC Championship game against Clemson on Saturday. Coaches of both teams believe the winner gets into the College Football Playoff.

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Coach Rivera gives an update on Cam's thumb soreness 1:34

Coach Rivera gives an update on Cam's thumb soreness
Panthers coach Rivera gets the team ready to play New Orleans 0:57

Panthers coach Rivera gets the team ready to play New Orleans

View More Video