Danica Patrick heads into a new phase of life after racing

FILE - In this June 14, 2003, file photo, race car driver Danica Patrick poses inside her car at the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, Calif. Patrick will race only 2 more times next season and end her career at the Indianapolis 500. It will end nearly 2 decades of racing for one of the most recognizable athletes in the world and send Patrick to a new phase of her life. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo