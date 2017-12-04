Sports

CAS dismisses doping appeals for Taimazov, Chernova

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 11:24 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed appeals by wrestling gold medalist Artur Taimazov and heptathlete Tatyana Chernova against disqualification from the 2008 Olympics for doping.

The ruling confirms Taimazov loses the gold medal that he won for Uzbekistan in the 120-kilogram freestyle category.

That paves the way for the International Olympic Committee to formally reallocate that medal to Bakhtiyar Akhmedov of Russia.

Taimazov is now a member of the Russian parliament for the ruling United Russia party.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chernova's bronze medal from the heptathlon is set to pass to Kelly Sotherton of Britain, who originally finished fourth.

CAS didn't publish details of its rulings in a statement on Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints

    Carolina Panthers Linebacker Luke Kuechly says team did not do its job in loss to New Orleans Saints but still has time to regroup.

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints 0:27

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints
Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 1:14

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship
Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks of missed opportunities against the New Orleans Saints 1:30

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks of missed opportunities against the New Orleans Saints

View More Video