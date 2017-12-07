USOC plan for Olympics unchanged despite ambassador's doubts

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation in North Korea, at United Nations headquarters. The U.S. Olympic Committee still plans on bringing teams to the Pyeongchang Games in February despite U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley casting doubt on U.S. participation. In an interview Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, with Fox News Channel, Haley was asked if it's an open question about whether the U.S. team will compete at the Olympics in South Korea, given the tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo