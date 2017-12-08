Better reliability and team harmony keys to Hamilton's title

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 file photo, Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain listens to a question from the media during a celebratory event by Petronas in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton credits his car’s reliability and a better relationship with his teammate as key factors behind his fourth world title. Hamilton scored points in all Formula One races this season, the first time he has done so. Vincent Thian, file AP Photo