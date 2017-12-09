Sports

Wisconsin's Annie Pankowski cut US women's hockey team

The Associated Press

December 09, 2017 11:03 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

Wisconsin forward Annie Pankowski has been released from the U.S. women's national team, leaving the roster with 25 players.

USA Hockey said Saturday the move is part of the difficult decisions in completing the Olympic roster.

The 23-year-old Pankowski is from Laguna Hills, California, and played at Wisconsin last year as a junior.

The U.S. roster must be cut to 23 players for the 2018 Winter Games. It is expected to be announced Jan. 1.

The Americans play Canada on Friday in San Jose, California, as part of their pre-Olympic tour.

