Darlington to honor 7 NASCAR decades at throwback weekend

The Associated Press

December 14, 2017 05:30 PM

UPDATED December 14, 2017 05:31 PM

DARLINGTON, S.C.

Darlington Raceway is going seven-wide on its latest throwback weekend for the Southern 500.

Track officials say they will celebrate "Seven Decades of NASCAR" when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns next Labor Day weekend. Darlington has held its tribute to NASCAR's past the last three years. Cars are decorated in the era honored while drivers and pit crew often wear vintage clothes typical in that era of racing.

Officials say the next throwback will honor specific moments in each of NASCAR's seven decades. The Southern 500 will be run on Sept. 2 with the Xfinity Series race taking place the day before.

Darlington celebrated the 1985-89 era of NASCAR racing this past September.

