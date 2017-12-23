Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, right, drives on Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Sports

Lakers' Brandon Ingram out against Blazers with quad issues

By DAN GREENSPAN Associated Press

December 23, 2017 07:42 PM

LOS ANGELES

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram will not play against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a right quadriceps bruise and tendinitis in his left quadriceps.

Los Angeles announced Ingram's absence prior to the game Saturday night. Ingram had 12 points, three rebounds and four assists in a 113-106 loss at Golden State on Friday night. He played 35 1/2 minutes against the defending NBA champions, his lightest workload during a busy eight-day stretch. Los Angeles also played road games at New York and Cleveland, a home game against Golden State and a game at Houston before playing in Oakland.

Ingram is averaging 16 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in his second season.

Lakers center Brook Lopez will miss his third consecutive game with a sprained right ankle, and Blazers guard Damian Lillard is out for the second straight game with a strained right hamstring.

