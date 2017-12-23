Sports

Orlando's Nikola Vucevic breaks bone in left hand

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 08:11 PM

WASHINGTON

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic broke a bone in his left hand during Saturday night's game against the Washington Wizards and will be out indefinitely.

Vucevic suffered the injury with about seven minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Magic were already without their two leading scorers, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon, because of injuries. Vucevic is Orlando's third-leading scorer at 17.8 points per game.

Swingman Terrence Ross is also hurt, leaving Orlando without four of its opening-night starters.

