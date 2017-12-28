Arkansas attorney general says Bielema buyout public record

Panthers Mike Shula and Cam Newton build game plans with openness, flexibility and trust

Asked what input Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has in game planning, offensive coordinator Mike Shula says there is an openness, a level of flexibility and trust in his relationship with Newton. Additionally, did Newton have a run/pass option on the fumble snap play that resulted in the game-winning touchdown run on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?