Sports

Arkansas attorney general says Bielema buyout public record

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 07:15 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas' attorney general says the terms of the buyout of fired Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema's contract is subject to the state's Freedom of Information Act and can be released.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Thursday provided an opinion that says the terms of the buyout can be released under Arkansas' open records law.

Rutledge's opinion was requested by Bielema's agent, Neil Cornrich, in response to the newspaper's FOI request for the coach's contract with the nonprofit Razorback Foundation.

The ruling says Bielema's contract with the foundation can be released because the "very high level of public interest" outweighs any invasion of privacy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bielema was fired in November after UA went 4-8. He had three years and at least $11 million remaining on his contract.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Mike Shula and Cam Newton build game plans with openness, flexibility and trust

    Asked what input Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has in game planning, offensive coordinator Mike Shula says there is an openness, a level of flexibility and trust in his relationship with Newton. Additionally, did Newton have a run/pass option on the fumble snap play that resulted in the game-winning touchdown run on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Panthers Mike Shula and Cam Newton build game plans with openness, flexibility and trust

Panthers Mike Shula and Cam Newton build game plans with openness, flexibility and trust 1:18

Panthers Mike Shula and Cam Newton build game plans with openness, flexibility and trust
What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs? 2:11

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?
Here's how Panthers WR Damiere Byrd scored that 103-yard touchdown against the Bucs 1:14

Here's how Panthers WR Damiere Byrd scored that 103-yard touchdown against the Bucs

View More Video