Tuesday's Sports In Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
TUCSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has fired football coach Rich Rodriguez after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace.
The Arizona Daily Star revealed the notice of claim after making a public-records request. The paper said the claim was filed last Thursday by a former employee. A notice of claim is a legal document that signals a lawsuit will be filed.
The Daily Star reported that the notice was filed after the University's Office of Institutional Equity retained outside counsel to investigate allegations of sexual harassment from a former employee. The investigation, which concluded last week, did not find enough to fire Rodriguez, but the university became concerned with the "climate and direction" of the program.
NFL
PHOENIX (AP) — Coach Bruce Arians once said he and quarterback Carson Palmer would ride away into the sunset together like a pair of old desert cowboys.
Well, they have.
Palmer announced his retirement after 15 NFL seasons in an open letter released by Cardinals, one day after Arians said he was leaving his long coaching career.
Palmer, who turned 38 last week, missed the last nine games of what would be his final season with a broken left arm. He called his long professional career "the most incredible experience of my life."
Palmer and Arians were together the past five seasons, and they included some of the best days of the quarterback's career.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Coach Marvin Lewis got a two-year contract extension, providing more chances to try to get the Cincinnati Bengals that playoff victory that has eluded him for 15 seasons.
The agreement came after a second straight losing season and two days of discussions with owner Mike Brown. Lewis has the second-longest active coaching tenure in the NFL, behind Bill Belichick's 18 seasons with New England.
Unlike Belichick, who has won five Super Bowls and made two other appearances in the title game, Lewis is 0-7 in the playoffs, the worst coaching record in NFL history. The Bengals haven't won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the sixth-longest streak of futility in league history.
NEW YORK (AP) — Star linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher are among four first-time eligible former players selected among the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2018.
Receiver Randy Moss and guard Steve Hutchinson also made the cut to the finals as first-year eligibles.
They join center Kevin Mawae, tackles Joe Jacoby and Tony Boselli, receivers Isaac Bruce and Terrell Owens, safeties John Lynch and Brian Dawkins, guard Alan Faneca, running back Edgerrin James, cornerbacks Ty Law and Everson Walls for consideration.
The seniors committee has nominated guard Jerry Kramer and linebacker Robert Brazile. The contributor's nominee is Bobby Beathard, a former general manager and administrator for five franchises.
Voting by the Hall of Fame selectors will be Feb. 3 in Minneapolis. Inductions will be in August at the Canton, Ohio, shrine.
NBA
NEW YORK (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks 100-91 to give Gregg Popovich sole possession of fifth place on the NBA's coaching wins list.
Popovich has 1,176 victories, all with the Spurs. The five-time champion broke a tie with his friend George Karl.
The Spurs beat the Knicks for the second time in six days and won for the fourth time in five games. They beat New York 119-107 on Dec. 28.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Isaiah Thomas showed flashes of what made him an All-Star in his long-awaited Cleveland debut, scoring 17 points in 19 minutes to help the Cavaliers snap a three-game losing streak with a 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
It was an impressive return to action for the dynamic point guard who hadn't played since May 19 because of a torn labrum in his hip that ended his 2017 postseason with Boston and threatened to derail his career. But the 5-foot-9 playmaker, who inspired the Celtics and an entire city last year, patiently stuck with his rehab after being traded to Cleveland in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston in the offseason.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State coach Bill Snyder will be back on the sideline next season.
The 78-year-old coach had been mulling his future since the Wildcats beat UCLA in the Cactus Bowl last week. Snyder ultimately announced in a brief statement that he would return, ending growing speculation in some circles that he might retire for a second time.
Snyder informed his family of his intentions before telling his assistants in a brief meeting on Tuesday, a person familiar with the decision-making process told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Snyder did not discuss his plans publicly.
Snyder was diagnosed with throat cancer last offseason, but hardly missed a practice and headed into the year with high expectations. A series of early losses scuttled Big 12 title hopes, and it took a run at the end of the year just to become eligible for a bowl game.
Snyder is 210-110-1 since taking over the program in 1988.
GOLF
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jordan Spieth now can remember 2017 for a silver jug and a diamond ring.
Spieth confirmed he proposed to longtime girlfriend Anne Verret, and while he kept the details to a minimum, she said yes.
The 24-year-old Texan won the claret jug with a three-shot victory in the British Open at Royal Birkdale to become the third youngest player in history with three legs of the career Grand Slam. He won the Masters and U.S. Open in consecutive majors in 2015.
Spieth and Verret have been dating since they were in high school in Dallas. He spent three semesters at the University of Texas, while she graduated from Texas Tech after the fall semester in 2014.
