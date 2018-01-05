Odd couple: Jeff Gordon, Howard Hughes join motorsports hall

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 1947, file photo, Howard Hughes smiles as he sits in the witness chair before reading a statement at the Senate War Investigation Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C. Four-time and retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon was an obvious choice for the Motorsports Hall of Fame. One of his fellow inductees seemed like a totally random selection. Some might even think his name was plucked out of thin air. Gordon and record-setting pilot and eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes were among seven people selected for the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. The 2018 class was announced Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Daytona International Speedway. File AP Photo