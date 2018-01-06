Day 1 of harsh Dakar Rally in Peru: Qatar's Al-Attiyah leads

Toyota driver Nasser Al-Attiyah, of Qatar, and co-driver Matthieu Baumel of France, wave during the Dakar Rally ceremonial start in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. The 40th edition of the Dakar Rally, the tenth to be held in South America, will start in Lima on Jan. 6 to run south along the Pacific coast and cross Bolivia to finish in Cordoba, Argentina on Jan. 20. Martin Mejia AP Photo