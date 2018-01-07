Ostapenko upset by Makarova in 1st round at Sydney

Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off

Fans cheer passing Panthers buses during the Unknown Brewery Panthers send off tradition Saturday afternoon at Unknown Brewery along south Mint Street, as the Panthers depart for New Orleans for Sunday's playoff game. The tradition happened this year when a beer was being released and a lot of people were at the brewery. They got word the buses were coming by and sent everyone outside to wave. Ron Rivera loved it enough to send them an email, telling them how great he thought it was. So the tradition was born. Patrons now send the Panthers off as they drive to away games.