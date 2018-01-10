Driver Stephane Peterhansel and co-driver Jean Paul Cottret, both of France, right, race their Peugeot next to the Toyota of driver Nasser Al-Attiyah, of Qatar, and co-driver Matthieu Baumel, of France, second from right after the start of the 4th stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally in San Juan de Marcona, Peru, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.
Sports

Peterhansel extends lead in Dakar; Loeb, Villas-Boas out

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 02:47 PM

AREQUIPA, Peru

Stephane Peterhansel extended his overall lead of the Dakar Rally after winning the fifth stage on Wednesday.

The Frenchman, a 13-time Dakar champion in all categories, won the 266-kilometer (165-mile) stage between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa in Peru in 2 hours, 51 minutes, 19 seconds.

Peterhansel's Peugeot teammate, Sebastien Loeb, was forced to abandon the race after an injury to co-pilot Daniel Elena.

Dutch driver Bernhard ten Brinke of Toyota finished the stage 4:52 behind Peterhansel.

In the overall classification, Peterhansel leads Peugeot's Carlos Sainz, who ended fourth on Wednesday, by 31:16.

Ten Brinke is 1:15:16 behind Peterhansel.

Earlier Wednesday, soccer coach Andre Villas-Boas abandoned the race. The former Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham manager, who was making his debut in the rally, felt back pains after his car crashed against a sand dune in the fourth stage.

In the motorbike race, Spain's Joan Barreda Bort of Honda clocked 3:19:42 to win the stage, but Frenchman Adrien van Beveren of Yahama still leads the overall classification despite a disappointing fifth place on Wednesday. Honda rider Kevin Benavides of Argentina is 1 minute behind Van Beveren after five stages.

In the truck race, defending champion Eduard Nikolaev won the stage in 3:37:12. The Kamaz driver leads the overall classification by 58:05 over Federico Villagra of De Rooy.

The rally leaves Peru and enters Bolivia on Thursday, bound to the country's capital La Paz.

