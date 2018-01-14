Sports

Sydney FC draws with Adelaide, stays atop A-League

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 05:31 AM

SYDNEY

Defending champion Sydney FC saw its lead in Australian football's A-League reduced to five points Sunday when it played out a 0-0 draw with Adelaide in the tournament's 15th round.

Second-placed Newcastle beat Brisbane 1-0 on Friday to cut into Sydney's lead, which had stood at eight points when it drew 2-2 with Newcastle in the previous round.

Sydney had Adelaide under intense pressure at times Sunday but the Reds' defense held and Sydney was left with a record of 12 wins, two draws and one loss this season.

An 11th-minute strike by Jason Hoffman gave Newcastle a hard-fought win over Brisbane, allowing it to narrow the gap to Sydney at the top of the table.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Melbourne City drew 2-2 with Central Coast to stay in third place, seven points behind Newcastle and three points clear of the Melbourne Victory who beat Perth 3-2.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview

    Following a medical leave of more than a month, the Charlotte Hornets’ Steve Clifford will return to coach his team starting Tuesday at practice.

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview 3:33

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview
Hornets Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford 1:05

Hornets Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford
Dwight Howard is excited about the return of Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford 0:59

Dwight Howard is excited about the return of Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford

View More Video