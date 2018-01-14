Kevin Benavides, of Argentina, rides his Honda motorbike during the 8th stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Uyuni and Tupiza, Bolivia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.
Sports

Peterhansel wins 8th stage of Dakar Rally, Sainz keeps lead

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 04:42 PM

TUPIZA, Bolivia

Dakar Rally defending champion Stephane Peterhansel recovered from his crash the day before to win the eighth stage of the race on Sunday.

The Frenchman won after 498 kilometers (309 miles) between Uyuni to Tupiza in Bolivia with the Peugeot driver holding a 49-second advantage over his teammate Cyril Despres.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was fifth but still leads the overall classification with a 1 hour, 6 minute advantage over second-place Nasser Al-Attiyah. Peterhansel is another seven minutes back in third.

Peterhansel crashed Saturday 129 kilometers into the stage with damage to his left rear wheel, suspension and radiator.

In the motorbike race, Frenchman Antoine Meo of KTM won with a 1 minute, 8 second lead over American Ricky Brabec of Honda.

Frenchman Adrien van Beveren of Yamaha reclaimed the overall lead despite finishing seventh in the stage. Van Beveren has a 22-second lead over Argentinian Kevin Benavides of Honda.

Bad weather conditions made organizers cancel Monday's ninth stage of the race between Tupiza and the city of Salta in Argentina.

"There is a risk of floods and storms," said race director Marc Coma.

Southern Bolivia has been hit by heavy rain over the last few days and Dakar Rally's camp in Tupiza was flooded as well.

The rally is expected to resume Tuesday with the 10th stage between Salta and Belen in Argentina.

