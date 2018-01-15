Danica Patrick finds love away from track with Aaron Rodgers

FILE - In this July 30, 2015, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, left, smiles during NFL football training camp in Green Bay, Wis.; and in this May 23, 2015, file photo, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick waits by her car in Charlotte, N.C. Patrick, a noted Chicago Bears fan, confirmed Monday. Jan. 15, 2018, she is dating Rodgers. Morry Gash, left, and Chris Keane, right, File AP Photo