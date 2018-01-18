Robert Yates' lifetime dedication to NASCAR to be honored

FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, former team owner Robert Yates, left, is congratulated by Winston Kelley, right, executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, after being named as a member of the class of 2018 during an announcement at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C. Yates was in a grueling fight with liver cancer when he was elected last May following a vote at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. When his name was announced, he was mobbed by supporters thrilled for another tribute for one of NASCAR's stalwarts. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo