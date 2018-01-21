Big or small, UNC still one of the best rebounding teams in the country

North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket past Georgia Tech’s Abdoulaye Gueye (34) and Josh Okogie (5) during the second half on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Pinson scored ten points and secured 11 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ 80-66 victory. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com