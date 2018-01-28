Edwards' 26 pts pace USC over Washington 72-61

Sadie Edwards scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting and USC established control early and beat Washington 72-61 on Sunday.
The Trojans swept the Washington schools on the road this weekend for the first time since 2011-12.
USC (15-6, 5-5 Pac-12) scored 21 of its 40 first-half points off 14 Washington turnovers and led by 21 at intermission.
The Huskies' Amber Melgoza made a 3-pointer with 6:49 left in the first quarter to make it 8-6, but the Trojans finished the quarter with a 14-0 run for a 16-point lead after one. Washington missed its last 10 shot attempts of the quarter and trailed by double digits the rest of the way.
Never miss a local story.
Aliyah Mazyck and Kristen Simon scored 16 each for USC and Simon grabbed 14 rebounds.
Melgoza led Washington (7-14, 1-9) with 25 points, 13 coming in the fourth quarter. Washington has lost nine of its last 10.
Comments