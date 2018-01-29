Mkhitaryan out to prove he can cut it in English soccer

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 file photo, Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan controls the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Mkhitaryan is set to make his debut for Arsenal at Swansea after moving from Manchester United in a deal that saw Alexis Sanchez go the other way. Mkhitaryan endured an underwhelming 18-month spell at Old Trafford and wasn’t the same player who joined for $33.5 million after starring in the German league for Borussia Dortmund. Rui Vieira, File AP Photo