Chip Ganassi wants to keep rolling after 200th victory

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, team owner Chip Ganassi, center, celebrates with his drivers, from left, Sebastien Bourdais, of France, Dirk Mueller, of Germany, Joey Hand, Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, Richard Westbrook, of Great Britain and Ryan Briscoe, of Australia, after they placed first and second in the GT LeMans class in the IMSA 24-hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Ganassi's two cars destroyed the GT Le Mans class at Rolex 24 of Daytona to give the organization its 200th overall victory. The team owner is not basking in the glory of his accomplishment. He's ready to move on to the next race. Terry Renna, File AP Photo