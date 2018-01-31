Guy, Jean Francois, appreciate tough paths to Super Bowl

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois, left, takes part in drills before practicing with defensive end Lawrence Guy on the campus of the Air Force Academy in Air Force Academy, Colo. The Patriots have always had a knack for getting production out of late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents. This season in no exception with previously unknown players like 2011 seventh-round draft pick Lawrence Guy and Ricky Jean Francois, a seventh-round pick in 2009, both making key contributions on the defensive line. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo