Dream sign 2-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery

FILE- In this July 6, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Lynx guard Renee Montgomery, front, and Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea Gray watch the ball get away during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game in St. Paul, Minn. Montgomery, who won two WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx, has signed a multi-year contract with the Atlanta Dream. Star Tribune via AP, File Elizabeth Flores