'Grid kids' replace 'grid girls' in Formula 1

FILE - In this Friday, July 14, 2017 file photo, FIA President Jean Todt speaks during a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York New York. "Grid kids" are replacing "grid girls" in Formula One as the motorsport series continues to change ahead of the new season. F1 says youngsters from motorsport clubs, who for example are already competing in karting, will stand alongside drivers on the grid before races this season, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo