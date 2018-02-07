Workers mop the court during a delay for the start of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. The game was under a delay due to moisture falling from the rafters onto the court.
Sports

Pacers-Pelicans game delayed by leak during rain storm

The Associated Press

February 07, 2018 08:36 PM

NEW ORLEANS

The NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans has been delayed more than a half-hour because of a roof leak allowing rain water to puddle near one of the foul lines.

Smoothie King Center general manager Alan Freeman says the source of the leak is difficult to determine without inspecting the roof at another time. He says a catch basin hung from the rafters will be used to stop the water from falling to the court during the game.

Freeman says water is dripping down to a ring of hanging speakers and then down to the court.

Rain has fallen on and off throughout the day in New Orleans, but water on the court did not appear to be an issue during warmups.

