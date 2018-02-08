49ers re-sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 5-year deal

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo smiles as he walks off the field after the team's 34-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game in Los Angeles. Garoppolo has signed a five-year contract with the 49ers worth a reported record-breaking $137.5 million. Garoppolo reached the deal on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, allowing the Niners to lock up their franchise quarterback without using the franchise tag and before he could become a free agent next month. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo