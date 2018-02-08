Sports

AP Source: Pistons reach deal to acquire Ennis from Memphis

By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

February 08, 2018 08:44 PM

DETROIT

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a trade sending James Ennis to the Pistons for Brice Johnson and a second-round draft pick.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced.

Detroit also acquired Jameer Nelson from Chicago on Thursday. It's been a busy couple of weeks for the Pistons, who landed star forward Blake Griffin last week in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Detroit acquired Johnson and Willie Reed in that deal along with Griffin, but now the Pistons are ready to move on without Reed and Johnson. Reed was traded in the deal for Nelson.

The 6-foot-7 Ennis has averaged 6.9 points in 45 games this season.

