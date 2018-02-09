Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade smiles as he warms up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Miami. Wade was traded back to the Heat from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.
Sports

Wade receives standing ovation in Heat return

By CHRISTOPHER STOCK Associated Press

February 09, 2018 08:49 PM

MIAMI

As the Heat fell behind early against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami fans were getting eager to see the man of the night.

Dwayne Wade was back with the Heat on Friday night, coming off the bench for Miami.

As the Heat fell behind 9-0, the crowd chanted, "We want Wade!"

Wade took the court midway through the first quarter as the fans gave him a standing ovation. He immediately grabbed a defensive rebound and threw a lob pass to Hassan Whiteside, who was able to slam home a dunk.

Wade is Miami's all-time leader in points, games, assists and steals. He was drafted in the first round by Miami in 2003, but left for Chicago in 2016. Miami acquired him from Cleveland as part of the Cavaliers' deadline-day makeover.

