Sports

Cleveland St holds off Detroit 75-72 on Kenic's career night

The Associated Press

February 14, 2018 09:09 PM

CLEVELAND

Stefan Kenic scored a career-high 19 points, Anthony Wright added 15 with 12 rebounds, and Cleveland State held off Detroit Mercy 75-72 on Wednesday night.

Bobby Word scored 15 points and Kenny Carpenter added 11 for the Vikings (8-20, 5-10 Horizon League), who made 11 3-pointers and shot 49 percent from the field.

Jermaine Jackson Jr.'s go-ahead 3 made it 43-40 Detroit, but the Vikings led 64-57 after 3s by Kasheem Thomas and Carpenter with 7:14 left to play. The Titans closed to 64-63 after scoring six straight, but Kenic hit two free throws and Carpenter hit a 3 before Kenic's two free throws iced it.

Word's 3 capped an opening 16-2 run and the Vikings led 40-32 at halftime.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Roschon Prince scored 22 points with nine rebounds, Cole Long added 16 points and Kameron Chatmon 14 for the Titans (7-20, 3-11), who have lost seven of their last eight.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Yes, he is NASCAR's only African-American driver but Bubba Wallace Jr. is more

View More Video