UNM football coach's 30-day suspension to start on Saturday

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 09:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

University of New Mexico officials say the 30-day suspension of head football coach Bob Davie will begin Saturday.

School President Chaouki Abdallah announced Thursday that Davie's unpaid suspension will end on March 18.

In the meantime, UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez will determine coaching assignments for the Lobos' football program.

Abdallah announced the suspension last week after the school released the results of two recent investigations involving Davie and the football program.

The investigations examined whether Davie and his coaching staff interfered with criminal investigations or misconduct cases involving players.

UNM's Board of Regents decided Tuesday not to accept Davie's appeal of the suspension.

Davie is two seasons into a six-year contract that runs through the 2021 season and pays him $822,690 annually, not including bonuses and incentives.

