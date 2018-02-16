Sports

St. Bonaventure upsets No. 16 Rhode Island with 77-74 win

By JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer

February 16, 2018 09:28 PM

OLEAN, N.Y.

Matt Mobley scored 26 points and grabbed a key rebound with 4.2 seconds left, and St. Bonaventure beat Rhode Island 77-74 to snap the 16th-ranked Rams' 16-game winning streak on Friday night.

LaDarien Griffin scored 10 of the Bonnies last 14 points over the final six minutes in rallying them back from a 67-61 deficit — St. Bonaventure's largest of the game. The Bonnies (20-6, 10-4 Atlantic 10) won their eighth straight and stayed in the hunt for the regular-season conference title.

Jared Terrell led the Rams with 23 points, but missed a potential go-ahead layup with 4.8 seconds left. Down 75-74, Terrell's shot banked off the backboard and off the front of the rim and out. Mobley came down with the rebound and was fouled.

The Rams (21-3, 13-1 A-10) had not lost since dropping a 68-64 decision at Alabama on Dec. 6. Rhode Island's winning streak was the longest in the nation.

